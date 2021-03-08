Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

