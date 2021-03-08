Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FTK opened at $2.24 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

