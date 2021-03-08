Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $34.29

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Flow has a market capitalization of $798.91 million and $58.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.29 or 0.00067881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00471191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00051910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00463824 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.