Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.73

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 5870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

