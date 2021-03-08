Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £150.38 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and issued a £154.85 ($202.31) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £131.66 ($172.01).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £146.25 ($191.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a twelve month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is £141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £135.48.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

