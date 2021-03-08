FOAM Price Up 153.6% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $331,234.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 153.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,733,826 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

