Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $33.87 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

