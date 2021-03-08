Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRHLF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.72.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

