Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,556 shares of company stock worth $7,486,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.