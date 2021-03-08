Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on Frontera Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$686.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.27.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

