Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

