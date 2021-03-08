FY2021 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Raised by Analyst

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE GMS opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

