Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

GLPEY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

