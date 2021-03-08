GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Shares of G1A opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -34.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

