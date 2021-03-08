GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.35.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

