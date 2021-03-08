Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $119.93 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $119.93 million and $13.19 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

