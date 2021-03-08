Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

AFL stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.