Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of PEG opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

