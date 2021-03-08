Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 485 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $450.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

