Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 194 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 16,174.1% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 691,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,737,000 after purchasing an additional 687,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

