Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

SNAP stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

