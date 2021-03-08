GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $155,996.59

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 180.9% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $155,996.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006622 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007623 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

