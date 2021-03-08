Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$87.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday.

GRT.UN opened at C$73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$40.77 and a 52-week high of C$80.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

