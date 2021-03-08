GravityCoin Market Cap Tops $89,312.92 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,312.92 and $9.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,338,797 tokens. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

