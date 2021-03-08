Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.77

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $18,929,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

