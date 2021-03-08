Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

In other news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

