Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 2,526 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $120,591.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34.

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.

NYSE GDOT opened at $46.66 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.