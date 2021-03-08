GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

NYSE:GHG opened at $13.05 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

