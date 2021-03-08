Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declares $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

