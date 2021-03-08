Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) to Raise $725 Million in IPO

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is planning to raise $725 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 40,300,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Hayward Holdings, Inc. generated $875.4 million in revenue and $43.3 million in net income. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a market cap of $4.1 billion.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Houlihan Lokey and Moelis & Co. were co-managers.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ““With roots that go back nearly a century, Hayward has grown from a small, family-run company to a leading manufacturer of pool equipment and provider of enjoyable outdoor experiences.” Hayward CEO and President Kevin Holleran writes in his message, which opens the prospectus. Here’s more from the latest S-1/A filing: We have an estimated North American residential pool market share of approximately 30%. We believe that we are well-positioned for future growth. We are an industry-leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. With the pool as the centerpiece of the growing outdoor living space, the pool industry has attractive market characteristics, including significant aftermarket requirements, innovation-led growth opportunities and a favorable industry structure. We are a leader in this market with a highly recognized brand, one of the largest installed bases of pool equipment in the world, decades-long relationships with our key channel partners and trade customers and a history of technological innovation. Our engineered products, which include various energy efficient and more environmentally sustainable offerings, enhance the pool owner’s outdoor living lifestyle while also delivering high quality water, pleasant ambiance and ease of use for the ultimate backyard experience. Aftermarket replacements and upgrades to higher value Internet-of-Things-enabled (“IoT”) and energy efficient models are a primary growth driver for our business as we estimate that aftermarket sales represented approximately 75% of net sales in Fiscal Year 2020 (the year ended Dec. 31, 2020). “.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and has 2555 employees. The company is located at 400 Connell Drive Suite 6100 Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 and can be reached via phone at (908) 351-5400 or on the web at http://www.hayward-pool.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.