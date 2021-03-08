HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE HCI opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $550.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

