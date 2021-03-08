Head to Head Analysis: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AVITA Medical and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 NuVasive 2 7 7 0 2.31

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.60%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.94%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than NuVasive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $14.26 million 29.90 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -9.52 NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.76 $65.23 million $2.47 25.43

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A NuVasive -0.84% 8.00% 3.06%

Summary

NuVasive beats AVITA Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprises products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and Precice, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

