Head to Head Contrast: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $19.58 billion 0.35 -$5.37 billion $5.58 4.89 CarGurus $588.92 million 5.03 $42.15 million $0.38 66.76

CarGurus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DXC Technology and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 7 4 0 2.36 CarGurus 0 6 6 0 2.50

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $27.27, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $32.18, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -20.44% 14.08% 3.09% CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32%

Summary

CarGurus beats DXC Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, it offers business process services, which include digital integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

