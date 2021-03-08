Head to Head Review: Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) vs. The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 10.29% 10.73% 7.91% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sysmex pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Berkeley Group pays out 66.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Sysmex has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sysmex and The Berkeley Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.78 billion 7.72 $320.91 million $0.77 66.77 The Berkeley Group $2.43 billion 3.01 $519.43 million $3.97 14.80

The Berkeley Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sysmex. The Berkeley Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sysmex and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 1 3 0 0 1.75 The Berkeley Group 2 4 3 0 2.11

Summary

Sysmex beats The Berkeley Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

