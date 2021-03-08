Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,238 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

