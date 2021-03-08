Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

