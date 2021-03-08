Helius Medical Technologies (HSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($3.85) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at C$15.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

