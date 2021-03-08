Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $22.77. 40,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

