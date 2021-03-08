Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

