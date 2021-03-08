HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,729 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 19,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

