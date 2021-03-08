HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.35.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $398.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

