HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN opened at $133.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $214,481.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock worth $10,205,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

