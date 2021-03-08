HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $448,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

