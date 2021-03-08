HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $353.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

