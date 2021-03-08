HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 28,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $382.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.82. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

