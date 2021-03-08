HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $45.47 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.