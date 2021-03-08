HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

UJAN stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.