HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

