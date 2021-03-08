Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $42.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.