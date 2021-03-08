Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $724,740.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HLT opened at $122.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

